TC Superstar shares its synth vision, plus more must-see live shows in Austin this month

South By Southwest is just about a month away, and that means it’s time to start getting your show feet under you. Here’s a handful of choice local music gigs this month that can help get you concert-ready ahead of Austin’s giant entertainment festival.

TC Superstar at Cheer Up Charlies – Thursday, February 17

For the first time in six weeks, TC Superstar will bring its synth wave sound and roster of dancers to a local stage. Drop by Cheer Up Charlies this Thursday, February 17 to catch songs from the band’s excellent 2021 album, As Seen on TV, and to also rock out to performances from Van Mary and Choux Choux. Tickets are just $5.

Andrew Cashen at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, February 17

Andrew Cashen, who normally operates as a member of local indie rock acts Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog, will perform songs off his anticipated solo album, Cosmic Silence, at Hotel Vegas this Thursday, February 17. The Magic Rockers of Texas and Katacombs are set to round out this lineup. Tickets are $10.

Harvest Thieves at Long Play Lounge East – Saturday, February 19

Alt-country stalwarts Harvest Thieves can be found live at Long Play Lounge East this Saturday, February 19. Show up early to catch sets from S.L. Houser (formerly of Lowin and The Couch) and newcomers Harry & Emmy. Tickets are $10.

Slomo Drags at Hotel Vegas – Friday, February 25

Slomo Drags has readied a new EP, Twin Absorber, and on Friday, February 25 at Hotel Vegas, the band is throwing a party to celebrate its release. Joining the power pop rockers will be PR Newman and Lola Tried. Tickets are $10. By the way, My Education and The Gary are playing an early show on the same night, so get there ahead of time for some more good times.

Big Bill at Cheer Up Charlies – Friday, February 25

Punk rock act Big Bill just announced a new album, Public Freakout Compilation (due out June 10), and now they’ve got a great show lined up for Friday, February 25 at Cheer Up Charlies. This is a — ahem — big bill that also features Being Dead, Chief Cleopatra, and Font. Tickets are a rather reasonable $5.