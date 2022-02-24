Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Breathtaking performances and a boozy festival are headed to Austin this weekend. Catch Broadway musical Tootsie at Bass Concert Hall, or raise a glass at Austin’s Bloody Mary Festival. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, February 24

Cirque du Soleil: OVO

Another captivating Cirque du Soleil performance comes to the Austin area, this time taking place at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. OVO explores the colorful and intricate ecosystem and life cycle of insects and features 50 performing artists from 12 countries. Get tickets online here. Performances are scheduled through February 27.

Broadway in Austin: Tootsie

The acclaimed musical, based on the Oscar-nominated film, comes to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall for a limited engagement. Performances of the laugh-out-loud Broadway hit are scheduled through February 27. For seating information, visit the ticketing website.

Friday, February 25

The Magic of Bill Blagg

Bill Blagg brings his interactive and jaw-dropping show to the Paramount Theatre stage for one night only. Interested in all the magic that awaits? Visit the ticketing website for seating availability.

Sunday, February 27

Bloody Mary Festival

Skip your standard Sunday brunch and opt for the Bloody Mary Festival at Fair Market. This massive, boozy, midday event will include complimentary bites, Bloody Marys created by some of the city’s top bartenders, photo ops, and a competition for the best Bloodys in town. VIP and general admission tickets are still available on the festival website.

The Little Gay Shop presents Black and Queer AF

The Little Gay Shop caps off Black History Month with a variety show featuring comedy, music, drag, and dance performances from an all-Black, all-queer cast. Additional highlights include a pre-show market featuring Black makers and a complimentary bar. Get tickets here.