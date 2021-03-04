Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Cruise into a drive-in entertainment experience, shop a local market, or support worthy Austin nonprofits. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, March 4

I Live Here I Give Here presents Amplify Austin Day

Amplify Austin Day is your chance to support hundreds of local nonprofits over the course of a 24-hour period of giving. Enjoy this year's Amplify Live programming from home, with highlights such as appearances by local nonprofits, celebrity guests, and music performances all accessible via livestream. Attendance to the event is free and open to the public, but donating to participating organizations is encouraged.

Friday, March 5

Voss Events presents Drive 'N Drag Saves 2021

Some of RuPaul’s Drag Race's brightest stars are bringing fabulous live entertainment to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park this weekend. This drive-in experience is located in the north parking lot of the center and will feature appearances from Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, and Violet Chachki. Guests are encouraged to stock their coolers for a socially distanced tailgate party, and carside food and beverage service is also available. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase on the event website. Performances through March 7.

The Globe Drive-in Theater

Pull into this intimate drive-in movie experience for a weekend of classic mystery and horror films. Unlike other drive-ins that hold hundreds of vehicles, the Globe Drive-in Theater's capacity is set at approximately 40 cars, making for an exclusive screening under the stars. Guests can also stock up on movie snacks from the concessions menu and enjoy safe, curbside pickup. For a full schedule of showings and to purchase tickets, visit the drive-in website. The Globe Drive-in Theater is open through March 20.

Saturday, March 6

The Wandering Vegan Market

Shop a variety of plant-based foods and products at the Wandering Vegan artisan market. Aside from food and produce, participating makers will be selling clothing, jewelry, candles, succulents, cruelty-free skincare products, artwork, and more. The market is hosted at The Vegan Nom, so you can also enjoy fresh eats from food trucks like Nom Burger, East Austin Coffee, Bruja's Brew, and Milky Way Shakes. Admission is free.

Sunday, March 7