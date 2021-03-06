Austin home reportedly shatters real estate records, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Impeccable lakefront Austin home reportedly sells for highest price in history. The Austin housing market is red-hot, but this recent sale on Lake Austin was one for the history books.

2. Master list of Austin restaurants and stores still enforcing masks and COVID-19 protocols. On March 10, Texas' statewide mask mandate lifts, but hundreds of Austin-area restaurants, bars, clothing shops, and other businesses are keeping their mask and COVID-19 safety policies, at least for now.

3. Extra-large Austin pizza restaurant from owner of popular biscuit shop on the rise. A new concept specializing in all kinds of pizza is rising on Manor Road. Love Supreme Pizza Bar, a massive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant, is scheduled to open this spring.

4. Austin-area county unlocking affordable homes for first-time buyers. First-time homebuyers looking to crack into the real estate market might want to consider this nearby county, where median home prices are $212,000.

5. Popular Austin independent movie theater reopens after year-long shutdown. While the Alamo Drafthouse dominated headlines, news of downtown Austin's only independent theater reopening actually cracked our top five popular stories.