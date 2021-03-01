Extra-large Austin pizza restaurant from owner of popular biscuit shop on the rise

If you ever find yourself struggling to decide between New York-, Neapolitan-, or square-style pizza, then we have the restaurant for you. Love Supreme Pizza Bar, a new concept specializing in, well, pizza, is rising on Manor Road this spring.

The concept is slated for an April opening, and will take over 2805 Manor Rd., the space formerly occupied by 8 Track, which quietly closed in September.

East Austin's newest pizza joint specializes in 13-inch round pies "that combine the crispy bottom of New York-Style pizza with the well-developed cornicione and char of Neapolitan," says a release. For those who prefer to not cut corners, square pizzas, traditionally found in Sicilian pies and Detroit-style pizza, will also be on the menu.

Rounding out the food offerings are wings, salads, and appetizers, while a full bar menu includes draft craft beer, a "thoughtful" wine list, and boozy slushies made particularly for the restaurant's massive, 3,000-square-foot patio.

Those who patronized 8 Track know the patio is just one part of the massive space, which clocks in at 7,000 square feet and a parking lot with more than 100 spaces.

Love Supreme is the brainchild of co-owners (and brothers) Ryan McElroy, who also co-owns nearby Bird Bird Biscuit as well as Thunderbird Coffee, and Wade McElroy, who owns multiple restaurants in LA.

Leading the kitchen is former Los Angeles-based chef Russell Victorioso, who was most recently the executive chef of that city's Café Birdie. Overseeing the front of house is general manager Paulina Cline, another LA restaurant vet.