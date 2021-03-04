Master list of Austin restaurants and stores still enforcing masks and COVID-19 protocols

On Wednesday, March 10, Texas' statewide mask mandate lifts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week. The decision, Abbott said, was based on vaccine availability and COVID-19 case numbers, though it was later revealed that he conferred with only one of the state's four medical advisors before making the announcement.
Reaction to the decision has unsurprisingly been divided, yet another example of how a simple, effective measure like wearing a mask has been unnecessarily politicized. President Joseph R. Biden called the decision "Neanderthal," while local city council members, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, and Mayor Steve Adler have urged Austinites to continue to wear masks until more of the population can be vaccinated. (Texas' current vaccination rate stands at less than 7 percent as of March 3, one of the lowest rates in the country.)
With few grocery, restaurant, hospitality, and other frontline workers yet to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, many local places are maintaining their COVID-19 protocols — including requiring face masks — until further notice.
A note: For this list, we're highlighting locally owned establishments. If you're an Austin-based store who would like to be added, please email katief@culturemap.com.
Grocery stores
Fresh Plus
Sprouts
Target
Wheatsville
Whole Foods Market — Whole Foods is kinda, sorta. According to KXAN, customers who refuse to wear a mask will be offered a face shield. If they refuse a face mask, they must pass a health screening. If they pass a health screening, then they may shop without a mask. Also, seems ironic to shop for organic produce without a mask.
Restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, etc.
Alamo Drafthouse (all locations)
Asti Trattoria
Austin Beerworks
Austin Gourmet Popcorn
Austin Motel
Antonelli's
ATX Cocina
Backspace
Bakery Lorraine
Banger's
Barrett’s Coffee
B.D. Riley's
Bennu Coffee
Bento Picnic
Better Half
Bird Bird Biscuit
Black Star Co-op
Bouldin Creek Cafe
Brentwood Social House
Brew & Brew
Buddy’s Burgers
Buenos Aires Cafe
Bufalina
Canary Roost
Carpenters Hall
Cenote (all locations)
Cherrywood Coffee
Chez Zee
Chilantro
Crema Bakery & Cafe
Clark's
Cork & Barrell
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
Discada
Domo Alley Gato
Draught House
Drink.Well
Ego's
Emmer & Rye
Eldorado Cafe
El Naranjo
Elizabeth Street Cafe
Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors
Flightpath Coffee
Fleet Coffee
Food!Food!
Foreign & Domestic
Franklin Barbecue
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon (all locations)
Gabriela's Downtown
Garbo's
Gelateria Gemelli
Greater Goods Coffee Co.
Grizzelda's
Guero’s Taco Bar
Halcyon
Hestia
Heywood Hotel
Hi Sign Brewing
Hideout Theatre
Hillside Farmacy
Hold Out Brewing
Hole in the Wall
Home Slice Pizza (all locations)
Hopsquad Brewing
Hotel Magdalena
Hotel Saint Cecilia
Hotel San Jose
Hotl Coffee (Carpenter Hotel)
Hyde Park Bar & Grill
Intero
Jacoby's
Jeffrey's
Jester King
Jo's Coffee (all locations)
Joe's Bakery
JoAnn's
Josephine House
Juiceland
June's
Juniper
Juliet Italian Kitchen
Justine's Kinda Tropical
Kemuri Tatsuya
Kome La Barbecue
Lady Quackenbush's Cafe
Lambert's
Launderette
Lick Honest Ice Creams
Little Brother (all locations)
Little Ola's Biscuits
Lolo's Donuts
Loro Lou's
Lucky Robot
Mattie's
Merit Coffee
Mi Madre's
Mission Dogs
Neighborhood Sushi
Nervous Charlie's
Nickel City
Nixta Taqueria
Olamaie
Olive & June
Parkside
Patika
Perla's
Picnik
P. Terry's Burger Stand (all locations)
Pool Burger
Quack's
Ramen Tatsuya (all locations)
Roaring Fork
The Roosevelt Room
Sala & Betty
Salty Sow Swedish Hill
Sawyer & Co.
Suerte
Summer House on Music Lane
Tacodeli (all locations)
Taco Ranch
Tamale House East
Tatsu-ya restaurants
TLV
Tumble 22 (all locations)
Uchi/Uchiko
Veracruz All Natural
Via 313
Vic & Al's
Vista Brewing
Yard Bar
Yellow Jacket Social Club
Yummi Joy
Zucchini Kill Bakery
Clothing and retail stores, etc.
Amanda Deer Jewelry
Bat City Comic Professionals
Big Top Candy Shop
Billy Reid
Blue Moon Glassworks
BookPeople
By George
Glow Spa and Wax House
Esby
Feathers Boutique
Longhorn Fashions
Miranda Bennett
Monkey See Monkey Do!
Noah Marion
Parts & Labour
South Congress Books
Take Heart
Toy Joy