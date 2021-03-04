Master list of Austin restaurants and stores still enforcing masks and COVID-19 protocols

On Wednesday, March 10, Texas' statewide mask mandate lifts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week. The decision, Abbott said, was based on vaccine availability and COVID-19 case numbers, though it was later revealed that he conferred with only one of the state's four medical advisors before making the announcement.

Reaction to the decision has unsurprisingly been divided, yet another example of how a simple, effective measure like wearing a mask has been unnecessarily politicized. President Joseph R. Biden called the decision "Neanderthal," while local city council members, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, and Mayor Steve Adler have urged Austinites to continue to wear masks until more of the population can be vaccinated. (Texas' current vaccination rate stands at less than 7 percent as of March 3, one of the lowest rates in the country.)

With few grocery, restaurant, hospitality, and other frontline workers yet to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, many local places are maintaining their COVID-19 protocols — including requiring face masks — until further notice.

A note: For this list, we're highlighting locally owned establishments. If you're an Austin-based store who would like to be added, please email katief@culturemap.com.

Grocery stores

Fresh Plus

Sprouts

Target

Wheatsville

Whole Foods Market — Whole Foods is kinda, sorta. According to KXAN, customers who refuse to wear a mask will be offered a face shield. If they refuse a face mask, they must pass a health screening. If they pass a health screening, then they may shop without a mask. Also, seems ironic to shop for organic produce without a mask.

Restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, etc.

Alamo Drafthouse (all locations)

Asti Trattoria

Austin Beerworks

Austin Gourmet Popcorn

Austin Motel

Antonelli's

ATX Cocina

Backspace

Bakery Lorraine

Banger's

Barrett’s Coffee

B.D. Riley's

Bennu Coffee

Bento Picnic

Better Half

Bird Bird Biscuit

Black Star Co-op

Bouldin Creek Cafe

Brentwood Social House

Brew & Brew

Buddy’s Burgers

Buenos Aires Cafe

Bufalina

Canary Roost

Carpenters Hall

Cenote (all locations)

Cherrywood Coffee

Chez Zee

Chilantro

Crema Bakery & Cafe

Clark's

Cork & Barrell

DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

Discada

Domo Alley Gato

Draught House

Drink.Well

Ego's

Emmer & Rye

Eldorado Cafe

El Naranjo

Elizabeth Street Cafe

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors

Flightpath Coffee

Fleet Coffee

Food!Food!

Foreign & Domestic

Franklin Barbecue

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon (all locations)

Gabriela's Downtown

Garbo's

Gelateria Gemelli

Greater Goods Coffee Co.

Grizzelda's

Guero’s Taco Bar

Halcyon

Hestia

Heywood Hotel

Hi Sign Brewing

Hideout Theatre

Hillside Farmacy

Hold Out Brewing

Hole in the Wall

Home Slice Pizza (all locations)

Hopsquad Brewing

Hotel Magdalena

Hotel Saint Cecilia

Hotel San Jose

Hotl Coffee (Carpenter Hotel)

Hyde Park Bar & Grill

Intero

Jacoby's

Jeffrey's

Jester King

Jo's Coffee (all locations)

Joe's Bakery

JoAnn's

Josephine House

Juiceland

June's

Juniper

Juliet Italian Kitchen

Justine's Kinda Tropical

Kemuri Tatsuya

Kome La Barbecue

Lady Quackenbush's Cafe

Lambert's

Launderette

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Little Brother (all locations)

Little Ola's Biscuits

Lolo's Donuts

Loro Lou's

Lucky Robot

Mattie's

Merit Coffee

Mi Madre's

Mission Dogs

Neighborhood Sushi

Nervous Charlie's

Nickel City

Nixta Taqueria

Olamaie

Olive & June

Parkside

Patika

Perla's

Picnik

P. Terry's Burger Stand (all locations)

Pool Burger

Quack's

Ramen Tatsuya (all locations)

Roaring Fork

The Roosevelt Room

Sala & Betty

Salty Sow Swedish Hill

Sawyer & Co.

Suerte

Summer House on Music Lane

Tacodeli (all locations)

Taco Ranch

Tamale House East

Tatsu-ya restaurants

TLV

​Tumble 22 (all locations)

Uchi/Uchiko

Veracruz All Natural

Via 313

Vic & Al's

Vista Brewing

Yard Bar

Yellow Jacket Social Club

Yummi Joy

Zucchini Kill Bakery

Clothing and retail stores, etc.

Amanda Deer Jewelry

Bat City Comic Professionals

Big Top Candy Shop

Billy Reid

Blue Moon Glassworks

BookPeople

By George

Glow Spa and Wax House

Esby

Feathers Boutique

Longhorn Fashions

Miranda Bennett

Monkey See Monkey Do!

Noah Marion

Parts & Labour

South Congress Books

Take Heart

Toy Joy