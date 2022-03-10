Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Festival season is in full swing as SXSW makes its long-awaited return to in-person programming. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, March 11

SXSW Film Festival

This year’s SXSW Film Festival will screen 99 feature films, including two U.S. premieres, four North American premieres, four international premieres, 13 Texas premieres, and 76 world premieres. The festival will also screen 111 short films, a slew of music videos, episodic pilots, XR experience projects, and much more. For a full schedule of events, go to the SXSW Film Festival website. Programming is scheduled through March 19.

SXSW Comedy Festival

SXSW Comedy Festival is back with five days of laughs in the form of podcast recordings, can’t-miss conversations, comedy showcases, and more. Expect appearances from featured festival participants such as Doug Benson, Dulcé Sloan, Jim Gaffigan, John Cleese, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Mitra Jouhari, Rich Vos, Ricky Velez, Vanessa Gonzalez, Yamaneika Saunders, and others. Visit the festival site for more information.

Saturday, March 12

The Black Hair Experience Pop-Up Selfie Museum

Celebrate the legacy, history, and cultural impact of Black hair at a pop-up experience in the heart of Austin. The Black Hair Experience was founded by visual artist Alisha Brooks and photographer Elizabeth Austin-Davis and fuses a traditional art exhibit space with innovative and culture-rich activations, all inspired by Black hair. The venue features 15 unique installations and countless photo opportunities as guests journey through the evolution of Black hair through the decades. Tickets can be purchased here. Following opening weekend, the pop-up will be open through June 12.

Rodeo Austin

Giddy-up and head on over to the Travis County Exposition Center for the return of Rodeo Austin. Highlights of this family-friendly experience include a ProRodeo competition, a livestock show, special attractions, Austin’s largest carnival, a beer and wine garden, and much more over the course of 15 days. Rodeo guests can also enjoy live music performed by the likes of Aaron Watson, Walk the Moon, Ryan Bingham, Melissa Etheridge, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, and Robert Earl Keen. Go to the festival website for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.

Sunday, March 13

The Butterfly Bar @ The Vortex 12th annual Garden Party

Vortex’s Butterfly Bar opens its doors for a full day of activities and nature-themed fun during its annual garden party. Visitors will take part in replenishing the nationally certified butterfly sanctuary while also enjoying live music, planting opportunities, arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo. The Butterfly Bar will also be serving garden-inspired cocktails for guests 21 and older. Admission to this event is free.