Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Elon Musk’s famous ex Grimes is living in Austin, plus more popular stories

Elon Musk’s famous ex is living in Austin, plus more popular stories

By
Grimes
Grimes is residing in Austin. Grimes/Instagram

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Elon Musk’s famous ex Grimes now living in Austin with infamous whistleblower. The news broke just one day after it was reported that Musk and Grimes secretly had a baby via a surrogate. 

2. Austin cashes in with highest pay in Texas for this in-demand tech job. It pays to be a software developer in Austin, according to this data.

3. 10 best free events of SXSW 2022 — one for every day of the fest. There’s still time to catch some free fun to close out SXSW 2022.

4. 10 beloved Austin neighborhood eateries as unique as the city itself. We’re toasting the Tastemakers with our annual awards program, starting with the nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year.

5. 4 Austin companies clock in among top employers in Texas, says Forbes. They range from local startups to major institutions.

Read These Next
Front
Justin Bieber’s manager sells Austin mansion, plus more top stories
Austin skyline downtown Lady Bird Town Lake
Austin among unaffordable cities for middle class, plus more stories
Home for sale sold sign
Austin housing market sets January record, plus more popular stories