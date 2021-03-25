Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Spring has sprung in the Capital City, so embrace the new season by participating in a new take on a favorite local festival or settling in for an evening of outdoor entertainment. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, March 25

Humanities Texas and Foodways Texas presents A Conversation on Texas Taceaux

Join Texas Monthly Taco Editor José R. Ralat in a foodie conversation with Houston taco truck co-owners Jason and Starr Harry. This virtual program will examine the cultural significance of the taco and will also include a taco tour of Texas presented by Ralat himself. The dialogue will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience, so you can finally ask your most burning taco-related questions. Admission is free.

ZACH Theatre presents Songs Under the Stars

Enjoy an evening of entertainment al fresco at the ongoing weekly concert series Songs Under the Stars. Guests can settle into socially distanced pod seating and experience live music from the front steps of ZACH Theatre. Table seating reservations are still available. Songs Under the Stars continues through May 9.

Saturday, March 27

ABC Kite Fest

The ABC Kite Festival returns for its 92nd year, with a pandemic-friendly format. The two-day, citywide event encourages participants to fly kites in their local neighborhoods while practicing social distancing. Snap a photo or video and tag the festival for a chance to be featured on social media. Need a park recommendation? The Austin Parks Foundation suggests paying Bartholomew District Park, Dick Nichols District Park, and Northwest District Park a visit. Get more information on the ABC Kite Fest website.

2nd Street District presents Live Music & Spring Sidewalk Sale

Downtown Austin's 2nd Street District is teaming up with nonprofit HAAM for an all-day shopping event complete with live music performances. Stroll through the district, listening to tunes, and browsing sale items along the way. For a list of participating shops, go here.

Long Center and Luck Reunion presents Long Live Music

Long Live Music is making a comeback with social distancing measures in place on The Long Center for the Performing Arts lawn. The outdoor concert series will feature national touring acts performing against the backdrop of the iconic Austin skyline. This weekend’s lineup includes Patty Griffin with Carrie Rodriguez and Billy Strings. Visit the event website to purchase tickets and for a full schedule.