Austin rockers Darkbird release highly anticiated EP, plus more live music for April

Now that you’ve had a couple of weeks to recover from SXSW, it’s time to get back out there and see some live music. Here’s a select list of local shows in the first half of April that are sure to be worth the effort. Have fun!

Darkbird at 3TEN ACL Live – Friday, April 1

Head to 3TEN ACL Live this Friday, April 1, to help local rockers Darkbird celebrate the release of their anticipated EP, Ballad of a Junebug. If you get to the venue early, you can also catch a pair of buzzy up-and-comers Jane Leo and Urban Heat. Tickets for the show are $15 in advance, $20 on the day.

Hayes Carll at 3TEN ACL Live – Wednesday, April 6

On Wednesday, April 6, acclaimed singer-songwriter Hayes Carll will take the stage at 3TEN ACL Live and play some tunes off his 2021 album, You Get It All, along with plenty of fan favorites from his 20+ year career. Caleb Caudle will open the evening. Tickets for the show are $29.50 in advance, $30 on the day.

Good Looks at Hotel Vegas – Friday, April 8

Blue collar indie rockers Good Looks are putting out their buzz-worthy debut album, Bummer Year, on Friday, April 8 and then throwing a party that same night at Hotel Vegas. This show has an all-around great bill that also includes Daphne Tunes and Van Mary. Tickets are just $10.

Heartless Bastards at Antone’s – Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16

Rock vets Heartless Bastards will be live at Antone’s on back-to-back nights – Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16. Star Parks will kick things off at the first show, and Shooks will open the second. Tickets for each night are $28 in advance, $30 on the day. And if you’ve yet to listen to their 2021 album, A Beautiful Life, you really should.

Blushing & Letting Up Despite Great Faults at Hotel Vegas – April 16

Blushing and Letting Up Despite Great Faults are a pair of shoegaze/dream-pop-leaning acts that have both put out noteworthy new albums in 2022. They are about to hit the road together, and their tour kick-off party is happening at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, April 16. Pale Dian will open the show. Tickets are only $10.