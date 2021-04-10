Grand restaurant opens at historic Austin estate, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Long-awaited Jazz Age restaurant opens on the grounds of Austin’s historic estate. Hyde Park's Commodore Perry Estate — now a luxe Auberge resort — has welcomed its newest addition, an anticipated restaurant from two top Austin chefs.

2. Spectacular skywalk officially opens at expansive Texas land bridge. San Antonio made headlines in December with the opening of the nation's largest wildlife land bridge, and now its pedestrian skywalk is open for spectacular treetop strolls.

3. Splashy Texas waterpark and campsite uncorks new wine festival. Here's a fun spin on the traditional trip to the waterpark: A spring "Wine Walk," featuring an array of Texas vino.

4. Dapper Austin meteorologist stars in new GQ series. GQ has tapped one of Austin's chief meteorologists for a new web series that's all about weather.

5. Major $3 million renovation steals the show at Austin's largest theater. Bass Concert Hall is undergoing a major renovation that will bring the 40-year-old space into the 21st century.