Million Dollar Listing agents move into Austin market, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Luxury real estate firm moves into Austin with stars of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing. Three Bravo stars are coming to Texas as part of a high-end real estate firm's expansion to Austin and Dallas.

2. Austin housing market skyrockets as home price hits all-time high of $515,000. Last month, the median home price in the city of Austin jumped well over 20 percent, surpassing the $500,000 mark for the very first time.

3. Austin couple opens new passion project restaurant in the spirit of love. When this couple's wedding plans were turned upside down due to the pandemic, they decided to pursue their passion project: a new neighborhood restaurant for Central Austin.

4. Cult-classic movie burger joint moos into Austin for a limited time. The fictional burger joint you know from Kevin Smith's cult-classic films is popping up in Austin — in real life.

5. Burgeoning Austin suburb named one of the best places to move in 2021. Suburbs are definitely having a moment right now, and this one boasts affordable housing and a superior work-from-home rating.