Cult-classic movie burger joint moos into Austin for a limited time

Austin fans of Jay and Silent Bob will soon be able to nosh a meal served up from the idolized golden calf.

As part of a traveling experience, 3Ten Austin City Limits Live and nerd-tastic director, actor, and producer Kevin Smith will host a Mooby’s pop-up in Austin that will serve signature dishes from the fictional cult-classic fast-food joint fans will recognize from Smith’s flicks like Dogma, Clerks, and Jay and Silent Bob.

The Mooby’s pop-up will make a stop in downtown Austin May 10-15, though idolizers of the golden calf’s burger shack can place their orders in advance by reserving a pickup slot online beginning Wednesday, April 21 at 11 am. Walk-up service won’t be provided, and a limited number of timed pickups will be available to ensure safe takeaway experiences for customers, though Mooby's will offer distanced dine-in seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Mooby’s reservations are available for groups of four, and fans can select their pre-ordered chow. The menu features Austin-based Wholly Cow Burgers, with a choice of one of the offered Moo Mains: the Cow Tipper burger, the vegan Cow Tipper, the Cock Smoker chicken sandwich, or the Cow Dong vegan brat. It also comes with a choice of side from The Salt Lick: Hater Totz or Onion Rings to Rule Them All.

Fans can also partake of add-ons like Cookies from the Mall, chocolate-covered pretzels, and boozy sips like the New Jersey Quickstop Cocktail and Jungle Juice, though Austinites may want to opt for the local choice: a limited-edition Mooby’s beer created in collaboration with Austin-based Independence Brewing Co. The Mooby’s beer can be guzzled onsite, or fans can snag takeaway six-packs when they pre-order.

But Mooby Meals aren’t the only attraction. Of course, the pop-up experience will make an ideal backdrop for photo opps, and fans can grab a slew of merch from the onsite Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash shop — including an exclusive collection of branded goodies, like Mooby’s masks.

And during your Mooby’s visit, keep an eye out for the great silent one himself, as Smith has been seen dropping in on the Mooby’s pop-up in other markets.