6 must-see live music shows to kick off May in Austin

May is here, and right off the bat there’s a whole load of quality local shows that need to be on your radar. See below for details on what’s what across Austin’s live music scene in the first half of the month.

Celebrating the Life of Daniel Sahad at Empire – Friday, May 6

A memorial concert for Daniel Sahad (of Nané) is happening at Empire this Friday, May 6. BLK ODYSSY, Sir Woman, The Bright Light Social Hour, Animals on TV, Quentin and the Pastlives, James Robinson, and more are set to perform. The show is free with a suggested $10 donation.

Andrew Cashen at Hotel Vegas – Friday, May 6

A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit member Andrew Cashen, who recently dropped a solo album titled The Cosmic Silence, will be performing at Hotel Vegas this Friday, May 6. Joining the self-described “poor man’s Neil Diamond” will be Hong Kong Wigs and White Lightning Co. Tickets are $10.

ATX Tornado Relief Fundraiser at The Parish – Saturday, May 7

The ATX Tornado Relief Fundraiser is set to take place at the Parish this Saturday, May 7. Help some folks out and get your local hip hop fix via a lineup that includes Kydd Jones & Tank Washington, Tribe Mafia, Die Slo, Mindz of a Different Kind, and lots more. You can also expect raffles and various giveaways throughout the night. Tickets are $10, but that drops to $7 if you bring a canned food item.

Caleb De Casper at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, May 7

Caleb De Casper’s wonderfully glamorous new album, Femme Boy, is already out in the world, but the release party isn’t until this Saturday, May 7, at Hotel Vegas. Mama Duke, Babiboi, and Casperella (Caleb De Casper + Sabrina Ellis) round out the bill. Tickets are $15. By the way, there’s a $5 early show on the same night that features also-locals Black Books and Grand Maximum.

Jake Ames Benefit Show at Hotel Vegas – Friday, May 13

Swing by Hotel Vegas on Friday, May 13, to get in on a benefit for guitarist Jake Ames (of Good Looks, Half Dream, and more), who recently sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car while leaving a show. The bill features Lola Tried, Pollen Rx, Harry & Emmy, and Brody Price, plus a Sailor Poon DJ set. Tickets are $10.

Twist 'N Snap Crawfish Boil at Fiesta Gardens – Saturday, May 14

Fiesta Gardens will be hosting the Twist 'N Snap Crawfish Boil on Saturday, May 14. Aside from the “10,000 pounds of crawfish” that will be on hand, you’ll also find a music lineup that’s loaded up nicely with the likes of Black Joe Lewis, Zach Person, Calder Allen, and more. Tickets range from $14.99 to $69.99.