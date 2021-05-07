Austin’s anticipated Moody Center lands a ‘Biebtacular’ show for 2022

Following the recent unveiling of Austin’s newest headlining venue, The Moody Center is feeling peachy about hosting one of its first touring acts: Grammy Award-winning superstar Justin Bieber.

Performing at The Moody Center April 27, 2022, Bieber — currently the No. 1 artist on YouTube and Spotify — has added seven stops, including one in Austin, as part of his Justice World Tour, which was set to kick off this summer but got bumped to 2022 because of concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Considering The Moody Center won’t open to the public until April 2022, the delay in the tour — which highlights Bieber’s No. 1 album, Justice, released this March — works out well for Austin fans of the dreamy Canadian singer.



Tickets for the Austin show will be available later this month, according to a release from The Moody Center, and a limited number of VIP packages will also be available. All previously purchased tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored.

Bieber, who broke records as the first male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his hit “Peaches,” will now perform at 52 arenas along the tour, including two previously announced shows in Houston at Toyota Center (April 29, 2022) and Dallas at American Airlines Center (May 1, 2022).

Though ticket prices for the Austin performance aren’t listed, Bieber’s website shows Houston tickets range from $59.50-$199.50 and Dallas tickets range from $65-$205. The release notes $1 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which supports causes that “embody justice in action.”

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber says of the rescheduled tour, which kicks off in San Diego February 18, 2022. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”