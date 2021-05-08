Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Whataburger unwraps first Austin-area store with new look, plus more popular stories

Whataburger unwraps first local store with new look, plus more stories

By
Whataburger new look Austin
Whataburger's new look has been polarizing, to say the least.  Photo by John Egan

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Whataburger serves up first new-look restaurant in the Austin area. Whataburger made waves last year when it revealed a modern (and polarizing) redesign. Now, the fast-food favorite is unwrapping its first local store with the look.

2. Austin's Top Chef competitor to open Mexican eatery in trendy downtown district. You can watch him compete on Top Chef right now, then dine at his new downtown eatery next year.

3. Austin's completely reimagined Waterloo Park and amphitheater to open this summer. It's been called Austin's version of Central Park, and it finally has an opening date. 

4. Luxe members-only clubhouse homes in on South Congress for Texas debut. SoHo House is moving into SoCo with a swanky — and very exclusive — property.

5. Austin-based star of Supernatural takes on new role — startup investor. Jared Padalecki is putting his money where his health is with this investment.

Read These Next
Apple campus rendering
Apple's $1B Austin campus slated for 2022 opening, plus more stories
Fredrik Eklund
Million Dollar Listing agents enter Austin market, plus more stories
Bahamas long pier shot
Austin lands first nonstop to the Bahamas, plus more popular stories