Austin adds 2 affordable nonstop flights to Mexico, plus more popular stories

1. Austin adds 2 new nonstop flights to Mexico for under $100 each way. Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline is launching direct flights from Austin to Mexico City and Monterrey just in time for your summer vacation plans.

2. Developers laying first bricks for 138-acre ‘urban village’ in Kyle. Approximately 2,500 homes and 35 acres of parks and trails are coming to Kyle via this new urban village.

3. Austin market breaks another record as median home price hits $550,000. Another month, another record for the very hot Austin real estate market.

4. Austin draws closer to scoring $17 billion factory from tech giant. The Capital City appears to be the frontrunner for Samsung's new chipmaking plant, according to reports.

5. Handcrafted hat company heads into Austin with custom styles. Trovador Customs tips its hat to Austin with custom and ready-to-wear styles for men and women.