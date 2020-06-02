Austin cyclists can now ride COTA's iconic track during weekly bike nights

If you're looking for a place to safely cycle away from traffic and with great views, Circuit of The Americas is saying, "come on over for our Bike Night."

Every Tuesday from 6 pm to dusk, from June 2-October 20, Central Texans can pedal their way through COTA's 3.4 miles of iconic twists, turns and elevation changes. The cost is $5 per adult rider, and children under 11 are free (though parents and guardians must sign a wavier). Spectators are not allowed.

After the ride concludes, cyclists can replenish and recharge with a socially distant tailgate with fellow riders in COTA's Paddock parking lot. Beers and food will be available for purchase via credit and debit cards (no cash accepted), and participants are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no communal water checkpoints available. COTA recommends riders bring their own water bottle or hydration pack to stay refreshed, though water bottles will be available for purchase. Everyone is also required to wear masks when not riding.

Parking will be in the Paddock starting at 5:15 pm — riders should enter through Lot A and Tunnel 1.

All registration must be done online in advance here. The registration link will open at 10 pm the week before the event, and close at midnight the night before.