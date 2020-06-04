Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

The return of the rodeo, a virtual TV festival, and a night at the drive-in offer up summer fun — indoors or out. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 4

Take a trip to the coast at Doc’s Drive-in

Make the short trek to Buda to be immersed in the Texas coast. Rock group Montopolis presents "The Living Coast," a multimedia show featuring a nature film accompanied by live storytelling, music, and commentary by an environmental scientist. Tickets can be purchased on the Doc’s website.

Friday, June 5

ATX Television Festival

Austin’s festival celebrating all things television returns for another year of entertainment — with a virtual twist. Season 9 of ATX Television Festival will take place completely online, with three days of panels, sneak peeks, guest appearances, and much more that you can stream for free.

Pop into Pop Up Grocer

This traveling grocery store is popping into Austin's Second Street District through the end of June. The shop features a curated selection of food, beverage, and wellness brands, giving customers a chance to sample things they might not find in traditional supermarkets. Pop Up Grocer is open every day from 10 am to 7 pm, but those who prefer a private experience may book an appointment between 8-10 am.

Saturday, June 6

Enjoy a Texas tradition at Tejas Rodeo

Lone Star traditions and family-friendly entertainment return with the iconic Tejas Rodeo Saturday night programming. The weekly event will include classic rodeo competitions, live music, and other activities, all at a limited capacity. Guests must purchase a ticket in advance on the rodeo website. The Saturday Night Rodeo is scheduled through July 25.

Sunday, June 7

Cool off at Waterloo Adventures

Lake Travis' Waterloo Adventures is reopening at limited capacity to keep you cool this summer. Popular attractions like the floating water park, private island, and obstacle courses are open with strict safety guidelines in place. Guests will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked prior to entering the facility.