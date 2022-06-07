Comedian Nick Swardson will make jokes from his face on tour coming to Austin

Comedian Nick Swardson's upcoming Make Joke From Face tour will travel to 19 cities, including a stop at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin on September 25.

He announced on June 6 that the tour will kick off in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, June 10, with stops taking place over the course of six months. Other Texas dates include Houston on September 16, Dallas on September 23, and San Antonio on September 24.

Swardson is an actor, writer, and producer who's best known for his co-starring roles in a series of Adam Sandler movies, including Click, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Just Go With It, and Grown Ups 2. He also starred as Terry on Reno 911! for six seasons, although he was not part of the recent reboot of the show.

This tour will be part of his sixth stand-up comedy special, his first since 2015's Nick Swardson: Taste It.

Tickets for all dates go on sale starting on Friday, June 10 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.