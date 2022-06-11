Real estate expert weighs in on Austin housing bubble, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Real estate expert says Austin’s housing bubble may be about to burst. A recent analysis ranks Austin No. 1 among U.S. metro areas where housing bubbles are prepared to pop.

2. Buc-ee’s to pump up Austin area with world’s largest convenience store. The new store, 45 miles from Austin, will measure in at over 75,000 square feet.

3. Revived Austin restaurant debuts at The Triangle after 2-year closure. It takes over the space that formerly housed Maudie's Tex-Mex.

4. Charming Texas spot named one of the most affordable U.S. beach towns. The affordable coastal spot is popular for its “clean beaches, fantastic fishing, and world-class birdwatching,” the report says.

5. Austin suburb rocks it as No. 1 city for renters in the U.S. Round Rock ranks No. 1, with Austin at No. 10 and San Marcos at No. 41.