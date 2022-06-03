Revived Austin restaurant debuts at The Triangle after 2-year pandemic closure

After a two-year closure brought on by the pandemic, one Austin restaurant has finally reopened, at a new location and with a refined vision.

On June 1, Provision Dining House, formerly located on Braker Lane, made its debut at The Triangle, in the space previously occupied by Maudie’s Tex-Mex.

Those two years were not wasted, as the restaurant planned its vibrant return and rebrand. It stuck to its food roots, according to executive chef Albert Gonzalez (who owns Provision with his wife, Poeta Asher), but the whole restaurant is lightening up, in a literal sense. The previous space was dark and rather formal, even if sparse with the high ceilings. This made-over location, with seating for 155 inside and 50 outside, is all about bright colors, brass, and terracotta.

On the food side, that pursuit of lightness results in an expanded kids menu, and a new lunch menu including $15 specials (a lunch entree with salad, fries or lemon garlic kale, or a half-sized soup and salad). Gonzalez notes the addition of rotisserie meats like Prime rib, porchetta, and chicken.

“I'm excited to get back to work with the team. We've retained a few folks from the original team and couldn’t be happier about that,” says Gonzalez. “After two years of searching, we found a space that we feel really good about. We are well-positioned between residential and commercial density allowing us to cast a wider net than our last location.”

Gonzalez is working with chef de cuisine Allen Stewart to recapture Provision’s “culinary strategy,” which a press release identifies as “a refined approach to classic dishes.” The restaurant is proud of its “fan favorite” lollipop wings, which are essentially an elevated version of a sports bar Buffalo wing, served with a carrot and celery slaw. A luxurious mac and cheese has joined the lineup, with 5-year aged Cheddar, Cheddar gratin, and raclette, plus black truffle.

Part of the public caught in that “wider net” at The Triangle could be a drink crowd, snacking on appetizers like dinner rolls and deviled eggs, while enjoying a wide drink menu with classics, specialty, and non-alcoholic cocktails. General manager and beverage director Ben Smith presides over the beverage program, showcasing creative drinks like “Wagons East” (American whiskey, coffee, spearmint, and smoke) and the nonalcoholic “Sarsaparilla” (sarsaparilla root, egg whites, lactart, seltzer).

This new location is meant to capture greater authenticity for Provision, which combined with a more lighthearted approach, bodes well for a sustainable future in one of Austin’s best hybrid residential and entertainment areas.

The new Provision Dining House is located at 4600 W. Guadalupe St., Suite B5, and is open Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations can be made via OpenTable at provisiondininghouse.com.