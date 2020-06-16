Austin and Nashville musicians tune up for virtual Pride concert

Austin Pride might be officially postponed until 2021, but there is one show that will go on — at least virtually.

On June 26, the LGBT chambers of commerce in Austin and Nashville will present a one-night, live-streamed show featuring musicians from both cities. The event will kick off at 6 pm CT at PrideInLocalMusic.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The lineup will revealed later this week.

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies is the main sponsor of the “Pride in Local Music” gig. The event will raise money for LGBTQ+ artists in Austin through the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and Nashville through the Music Health Alliance.

“Working together, we’re going to combine the talent of two of the greatest musical communities in the world to produce an amazing live show that directly supports LGBTQ+ artists,” Tina Cannon, executive director of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, says in a June 10 release.

Aside from Dell, backers of the online music festival include Austin-based Tito’s Vodka, Visit Austin, and Visit Music City. Producers of the event are Nashville-based Good Neighbor Festivals and Louie Carr of Austin's Own Path Media Group.

The Pride show is the first time that the LGBT chambers from Austin and Nashville have collaborated on a production like this.

“Parades and festivals might have been canceled, but you can’t cancel the spirit of Pride that the LGBTQ+ community shares every June. With fewer performing opportunities, we wanted to find a way to support the LGBTQ+ artists who are the cultural heartbeat of each of our cities,” says Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce.