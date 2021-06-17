Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

This weekend’s hottest happenings range from a virtual tour of historic East Austin homes to a multi-venue event showcasing local Black creators. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 17

Preservation Austin presents 29th Annual Homes Tour

Explore the East Austin historic district of Rogers-Washington-Holy Cross during Preservation Austin’s 29th Annual Homes Tour. The virtual event features a 45-minute video complete with footage and homeowner interviews of Austin’s first historically Black district. Tour attendees will also get the chance to participate in a live Q&A. Visit the tour website to purchase tickets.

Austin Chamber Music Festival presents Artina McCain & Friends

The acclaimed piano trio of Ebonee Thomas, Ryan Murphy, and Artina McCain reunites for this evening of music on the Neill-Cochran House Museum lawn. The trio will perform works by Debussy, Samuel Zyman, and Undine Smith Moore that “explore cultural vibrance and connection.” In-person pod seating and virtual tickets are available for purchase on the event website.

Shakey Graves in concert

Austin’s own Shakey Graves returns to the hometown stage for two consecutive nights of live music at Stubb’s. The “Dearly Departed” singer-songwriter will be accompanied by opening act Sir Woman. Friday night is sold out, but Thursday tickets are still available.

Friday, June 18

Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Mike & the Moonpies in concert

Jason Boland & the Stragglers team up with Mike & the Moonpies for a co-headlining concert at the Paramount Theatre. With a total of 16 albums and decades of music between them, you don’t want to miss this evening of nonstop country tunes. Visit the ticketing website to get your seats.

Saturday, June 19

Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery presents Black Art Wknd

Celebrate and support Austin’s rising Black creators just in time for Juneteenth. Black Art Wknd is a two-day, multi-venue event featuring live music, visual arts, lectures, a vendor market, brunch, and more. For a full schedule of events, a list of participating artists and performers, and to purchase tickets, visit the Black Art Wknd website.