Ready to get out of the house and have some fun? Pinstack is waiting to welcome you, with 50,000 square feet of fun in the form of bowling, two-story laser tag, arcade games, bumper cars, a high ropes course, and exceptional eats.
It also sports a different special each day of the week, meaning fun isn't just for the weekends anymore.
The deal: Bowl + Bite Monday
Perfect for: Your friends who are ready to tackle the week
Enjoy: Half-price appetizers and $3 draft pints each Monday from 4-11 pm. Choose your brew from a whole wall of taps, and order an onion ring tower, mac and cheese pops, and chicken and waffle stacks for the group — after all, half price means more food.
The deal: Half-Price Games Tuesday
Perfect for: Families, especially the kiddos on summer vacation
Enjoy: A major discount all day on video games, ticket games, prize games, and virtual reality in the arcade, which encompasses everything from retro to of-the-moment. Celebrate your winnings with the KingPin, a massive 36-inch pizza that might even be enough to satiate the teenagers in your crowd.
The deal: Wine Down Wednesday
Perfect for: Your squad
Enjoy: Half off bottles of wine all day. That's right: all day. Gather your girlfriends for a few strikes or just a gab fest, or stake out the patio for a meal and some games like giant chess.
The deal: Happy Hour
Perfect for: Your work besties
Enjoy: Your choice of $3 domestic beers, $5 craft beers, $5 house wines, and $5 margaritas on Monday-Friday from 4-7 pm. Order up laneside, barside, or with a meal from Pinstack's scratch kitchen.
The deal: Early Bird Bowling
Perfect for: Teachers and those with flexible work schedules
Enjoy: Bowl to your heart's content Sunday through Friday from 11 am-2 pm for only $10 per hour. Shoe rental isn't included, but you're already saving so much that you can easily afford that plus a 32 oz. stacked shake. Try Death by Chocolate or the Cookie Monster, or really lean into the Instagrammable vibes with the Majestic Unicorn.
The deal: VIP private parties
Perfect for: Birthdays, corporate events, or just a fancy night out with friends
Enjoy: Your own private room with a handful of lanes, plus access to catering options and full AV capabilities for presentations or slideshows of embarrassing childhood pictures.
---
North Austin's Pinstack is located at 500 W. Canyon Ridge Dr.