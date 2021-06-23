Ready to get out of the house and have some fun? Pinstack is waiting to welcome you, with 50,000 square feet of fun in the form of bowling, two-story laser tag, arcade games, bumper cars, a high ropes course, and exceptional eats.

It also sports a different special each day of the week, meaning fun isn't just for the weekends anymore.

The deal: Bowl + Bite Monday

Perfect for: Your friends who are ready to tackle the week

Enjoy: Half-price appetizers and $3 draft pints each Monday from 4-11 pm. Choose your brew from a whole wall of taps, and order an onion ring tower, mac and cheese pops, and chicken and waffle stacks for the group — after all, half price means more food.

The deal: Half-Price Games Tuesday

Perfect for: Families, especially the kiddos on summer vacation

Enjoy: A major discount all day on video games, ticket games, prize games, and virtual reality in the arcade, which encompasses everything from retro to of-the-moment. Celebrate your winnings with the KingPin, a massive 36-inch pizza that might even be enough to satiate the teenagers in your crowd.

The deal: Wine Down Wednesday

Perfect for: Your squad

Enjoy: Half off bottles of wine all day. That's right: all day. Gather your girlfriends for a few strikes or just a gab fest, or stake out the patio for a meal and some games like giant chess.

The deal: Happy Hour

Perfect for: Your work besties

Enjoy: Your choice of $3 domestic beers, $5 craft beers, $5 house wines, and $5 margaritas on Monday-Friday from 4-7 pm. Order up laneside, barside, or with a meal from Pinstack's scratch kitchen.

The deal: Early Bird Bowling

Perfect for: Teachers and those with flexible work schedules

Enjoy: Bowl to your heart's content Sunday through Friday from 11 am-2 pm for only $10 per hour. Shoe rental isn't included, but you're already saving so much that you can easily afford that plus a 32 oz. stacked shake. Try Death by Chocolate or the Cookie Monster, or really lean into the Instagrammable vibes with the Majestic Unicorn.

The deal: VIP private parties

Perfect for: Birthdays, corporate events, or just a fancy night out with friends

Enjoy: Your own private room with a handful of lanes, plus access to catering options and full AV capabilities for presentations or slideshows of embarrassing childhood pictures.

---

North Austin's Pinstack is located at 500 W. Canyon Ridge Dr.