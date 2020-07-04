Austin's landmark estate opens doors to new luxury hotel, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin's landmark estate opens doors to stunning hotel, restaurant, and members-only club. Hyde Park's Commodore Perry Estate has been redesigned as a luxury destination resort. This week, the Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection opened its doors, complete with a new hotel, restaurant, pool, and members-only club.

2. H-E-B's Mueller store secretly adds food hall, bar, and barbecue restaurant. Wondering what the construction at the Mueller H-E-B is all about? The San Antonio-based grocer said that after "months of renovations and top secret plans," the store is adding a food hall, bar, an outpost of True Texas BBQ, and a restaurant from a Top Chef.

3. First tiny home and urban farm neighborhood takes root in East Austin. A new tiny home community with an urban farm is taking root in East Austin. Developers of Village Farm Tiny Home Community believe it's the first "agrihood" in Central Texas and the first tiny home agrihood in the country.

4. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Popular east side restaurant sets sail for Hyde Park. After five years, Mongers Market + Kitchen is departing the east side. Learn all about the move, plus more tasty tidbits.

5. 5 Austin neighborhood restaurants that serve up the spirit of the city. Our countdown to the 2020 Tastemaker Awards — Virtual Edition has kicked off, beginning with our judges' picks for the best neighborhood restaurants in the city.