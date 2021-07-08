Immersive Museum of Ice Cream experience pops into Austin this summer

An immersive museum experience returning to Austin this summer promises to be the cream of the crop.

The Museum of Ice Cream — first floated as an idea at South By Southwest and then as a New York City pop-up in 2016, since becoming an international a la mode sensation with a sprinkling of sold-out exhibitions throughout the country — will pop into Austin on Saturday, August 21, at the Domain, at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace No. 128.

Tickets are available on Thursday, July 8, in limited quantities through September 30. Ice cream lovers can make reservations online.

The Museum of Ice Cream will feature 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations “dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream.”

Creamy, dreamy, interactive highlights include the Texas-inspired Prickly Pear Candy Shop, the yellow Banana Jungle, Shirley Temple soft serves dolloped out to museum visitors in the 1960s retro diner, available rides on a life-size animal cookie in the Carnival Room, and the ultimate MOIC experience: a dip and slide into the world-famous SprinklePool.

And for the first time in Sprinkle Pool history, visitors can even reserve an exclusive poolside cabana for private events in what could be the most whimsical and bizarre pool party ever.

The exhibition will also feature the debut of the Museum of Modern Ice Cream installation, which features imaginative, ice-creamified takes on classic works of art and encourages visitors to create their own masterpieces.

While the immersive characteristics mean the Museum of Ice Cream oozes with Instagrammable opportunities, don’t split until you’ve gotten the inside scoop, as guests will also be treated to five unique ice cream delights as they are guided through the experience by Museum of Ice Cream performers.

“We started the journey of Museum of Ice Cream in Austin as an idea at SXSW in 2016. We knew then that the combination of Austin’s love of amazing food, experiences, art, and, most importantly, its inclusiveness and welcoming culture, would make the city a wonderful home for MOIC,” says Maryellis Bunn, co-founder and creative director. “We could not be more thrilled to continue our mission to spread joy and connection through the universal power of ice cream in Austin.”

Before you scoop up tickets, check out the museum’s two key experiences: The Day Experience ($39 admission) is perfect for all ages and includes five treats. The Night at the Museum ($49 admission) is an evening experience recommended for visitors ages 16 and older — and includes a spiked treat for those 21 and up.

“After the challenges of the past two years,” says MOIC co-founder Manish Vora, “it is truly a blessing for us to be able to bring the first new attraction to Austin and the first new Museum of Ice Cream in nearly two years to the city.”