Pike Place-style market heading to Hill Country, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Pike Place-style market heading to popular Hill Country destination. A new village market featuring nearly 16,000 square feet of retail space, a restaurant, and a distillery will be just a three-minute walk from Main Street in Fredericksburg.

​2. Nostalgic burger franchise cooks up plans for new location in Austin suburb. A burger chain known for its cheesy, meaty offerings and hand-dipped milkshakes is the latest eatery to announce growth plans in Cedar Park.

3. Austin’s Pease Park unveils new Kingsbury Commons following $15 million renovation. Seven acres of this beloved local park got a major upgrade, including the addition of a one-of-a-kind treehouse.

4. Latest species to invade Texas is an icky super-long predatory worm. It’s called a hammerhead flatworm, and the Texas Invasive Species Institute confirms they’re being spotted throughout the state. If you find one, you’ll need to take specific precautions.

5. Austin’s top breweries of 2021 represent the best of the beer scene. Check out the Brewery of the Year nominees for the 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards and join us August 5 at Fair Market to toast the winner.