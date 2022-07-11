Queen of Country Reba McEntire makes rare tour stop in Austin this fall

Country music legend Reba McEntire, known as the Queen of Country for extensive popularity, is extending her arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, and including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on October 28.

The fall leg of the tour, which will kick off on October 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, will travel to 17 cities in about a month, including stops in Fort Worth on October 14 and Corpus Christi on October 29. The tour will feature special guest Terri Clark at all shows.

This is McEntire's first solo tour since the All the Women I Am Tour in 2011-2012, but that tour did not come to Texas. You have to go back to 2004, when she toured in support of her album Room to Breathe, for the last time she came to Texas as part of a tour, playing at what was then known as Nextstage at Grand Prairie.

McEntire is one of the most notable country singers of all time, notching 35 No. 1 hits over the course of 45-year career. She hasn't had an album of new songs fail to reach the top 10 on the Billboard country charts since 1985, and she is one of the most awarded female country singers of all time, earning seven Top Female Vocalist and one Entertainer of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards alone.

Her most recent album is My Chains Are Gone, in which she performs some of the most beloved hymns of all time.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 am. McEntire fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 am by signing up for her email list. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm Monday, July 11 to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 am until Thursday at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.