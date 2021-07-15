Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Music, art, and philanthropy are on the agenda this weekend. Celebrate the virtual opening of a new public art piece, or catch a hot fire-arts performance in person. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 15

Landmarks presents Simone Leigh: "Sentinel IV" opening

Tune into the virtual opening of the University of Texas' latest piece of public art. The sculpture, by celebrated artist Simone Leigh, will be located at the reimagined Anna Hiss Gymnasium courtyard on the UT Austin campus. RSVP to this free opening event, featuring a conversation with Leigh, to receive access via Zoom.

atxGALS and The Cathedral present Summer Fest: An Intimate Celebration of Art + Music

AtxGALS and The Cathedral bring together local women-owned businesses, women artists, and the Austin community at large for a three-day celebration of homegrown talent and the performing arts. Highlights of Summer Fest include an opportunity to shop and procure art from emerging women, as well as complimentary items from boozy brands such as Austin Eastciders and Dulce Vida Tequila. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the festival website.

Saturday, July 17

Pyrotex Fire Collective presents Enter the Ember

Things are heating up at Pioneer Farms with a high-temperature performing-arts experience featuring Austin fire collective Pyrotex Fire. Audiences can expect a full-length fire production, including daring acrobatics, vivid storytelling, fire props, and more. Select tickets are still available.

Sunday, July 18

The Arc of the Capital Area presents "Paintings & Pints"

Attend the first in-person art show hosted by The Arc after more than a year-long hiatus. Activities at the event, taking place at the ABGB, include an art auction, beer, food, live painting, and live music performed by The Feral Four. For both virtual and live tickets, visit the event website.

The Creek and The Cave presents Erik Bergstrom

Comedian and cartoonist Erik Bergstrom performs stand-up material live at The Creek and The Cave. Known for his appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and his 2016 Comedy Central special, Bergstrom has made the rounds in the entertainment industry. Select tickets are still available.