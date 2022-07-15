ACL Fest releases daily schedules and single-day tickets for 2022

KVUE — Folks planning to attend this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival can now see which artists will be playing on which days. The festival released its daily schedules Friday, July 15.

On both Fridays, the top-billed artists will be The Chicks, Sza, Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Billy Strings. Phoenix will play only on the Friday of Weekend 2.

P!nk, Flume, Lil Nas X, Diplo, and Wallows will be top-billed on both Saturdays, while Death Cab for Cutie will play only on Saturday of Weekend 2. And the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, and Zhu will be top-billed on both Sundays, while Lil Durk will play only on the Sunday of Weekend 1.

ACL Fest runs October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park. The fest unveiled its initial lineup in May.

Aside from the headliners, other big names scheduled to play this year include Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, James Blake, Spoon, and more. ---



