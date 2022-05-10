ACL Fest finally drops anticipated 2022 music lineup and 3-day tickets

The day Austin music fans have been waiting for since last October is finally here: Headliners for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival have been announced.



At the top of the ticket are Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X. Also performing are Phoenix (Weekend Two only), Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk (Weekend One only), Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake (Weekend One only), Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, and many more.



The two-weekends of reverie will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022, at Zilker Park. Three-day tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 10, at noon via www.aclfestival.com. There are even layaway plans available, starting at $25 down.



Known for mixing music legends and established icons with rising stars and hot new acts, the nine-stage event will once again feature a wide range of artists over the two weekends. Asleep at the Wheel, Joshua Ray Walker, Zach Bryan, and Charlotte Chardin will each play Weekend One only, while Wet Leg and Teezo Touchdown will only play Weekend Two. Several artists such as Sabrina Claudio, PinkPanthress, Spoon, and Tobe Nwigwe are set to play both weekends.

The festival is becoming as known for its extracurricular events as for the main headliners, and the 2022 programming for culture and connection will be no exception. Past appearances at Bonus Tracks have included Billie Eilish and Brené Brown, so stay tuned for that announcement later this summer. Beloved event Austin Kiddie Limits will return for music fans ages 8 and under, with a full lineup and programming to be announced soon.



In addition to general admission tickets, 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets, and hotel packages are also available. VIP ticketholders will enjoy two private lounges with viewing decks for the two main stages, while Platinum guests have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages. One-day tickets will be available later this spring.