Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Comedic moments, live music, and a local market are the perfect reasons to explore the entertainment scene in the days ahead. Catch Janet Jackson live in concert, or shop locally made goods at the Summer Vibe Market. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, July 25
Moontower Comedy presents Comedy Bang! Bang!
The Paramount Theatre hosts a live, improvised version of the acclaimed award-winning podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! The show will feature host Scott Aukerman, the Comedy Bang! Bang! All-Stars, and comedian and actor Paul F. Tompkins. Post-show meet-and-greets and photo ops are available with VIP tickets.
Cap City Comedy Club presents K. Trevor Wilson
Comedian K. Trevor Wilson is the latest star to grace the Capitol City Comedy Club for a limited time. His stand-up career includes performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central’s Roast Battles. Performances are scheduled through July 27.
Friday, July 26
Big Head Todd and The Monsters in concert
Colorado-based rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters perform live at Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live). The group, known for songs like “Broken Hearted Savior,” comes to the city in support of their new album, Her Way Out. A limited number of tickets are available.
Saturday, July 27
Vibe Artisan Markets presents Summer Vibe Market
Explore and shop wares from more than 100 local artists at the Summer Vibe Market. Highlights of the two-day event hosted at Distribution Hall include an art gallery featuring local artists, live music, and guest chefs with globally-inspired cuisine. Guests can sip complimentary cocktails by Deep Eddy & Dripping Springs Distilling while they browse and buy. Market admission is free and open to the public.
Hays County Honey Festival
Venture out to Driftwood for a day of celebrating honey in all its many forms with the help of the Texas Natural Beekeepers Association and Vista Brewing. Attendees can get an immersive education by checking out the observation hive of live and active honeybees. Other activities include live spinning and extracting honey demonstrations, honey tastings, honey food species, a guided walk to the Vista apiary, and more. Festival admission is free.
Moody Center presents Janet Jackson in concert
Musical legend Janet Jackson brings her 50th anniversary tour, Together Again, to the Moody Center. Fans can expect a setlist packed with hit songs from Jackson’s decades-long career, including selections from popular albums such as Janet, The Velvet Rope, and Rhythm Nation. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Ballet Folklorico de Austin presents Guelaguetza
Culture and dance collide at The Long Center for the Performing Arts. Guelaguetza Oaxaqueña, inspired by the Zapoteca word meaning “active cooperation,” features Ballet Folklorico de Austin performers, Oaxacan dance, songs, and music. Tickets are available now.