Austin-San Antonio trail project could spring $55M impact, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 100-mile trail from Austin to San Antonio may spring $55M in benefits. A new report shows a proposed network of trails spanning Austin to San Antonio could generate more than $55 million in annual economic, health, and other benefits.

2. This $39M Texas stunner is the priciest home for sale in the state. The Dallas estate is the priciest listing in the state, according to Realtor.com.

3. Austin drops 2 spots in ranking of best places to live in the U.S. The Capital City is down two spots, but it still ranks in the top five.

4. These 10 boozy joints are raising the bar for Austin’s cocktail scene. Raise a glass to the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nominees for Bar of the Year.

5. Massive Comic Con-style retro video game convention reboots in Austin. It’s game on again for Classic Game Fest, taking place July 24-25 at the Palmer Events Center.