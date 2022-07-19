Last chance for Blues on the Green, plus more Austin shows to catch in late July

The dog days of summer are in full force, but thankfully there are plenty of great local shows on the calendar to help you through them. See here for what you should consider attending here in the back half of July.



Blues on the Green at Zilker Park - July 19-20

ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green will wrap its 2022 season this week. Shiny Ribs, Tomar and the FC’s, and Scott Strickland will perform on Tuesday, July 19, and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Melat, and Angelica Rahe are playing on Wednesday, July 20. Both shows, which will take place at Zilker Park, are free.



Holy Wave at Hotel Vegas - Thursday, July 21

Psych rockers Holy Wave are set to play Hotel Vegas this Thursday, July 21. They’ll be joined by Crush Bouquet, and tickets for the show are $15. By the way, the band just released “Chaparral,” a track that’s a part of famed indie label Suicide Squeeze’s new single series, Pinks and Purples.



Caelin at Hole in the Wall - Friday, July 22

Singer/songwriter Caelin has a bunch of new Mobley-produced tunes, and the first to be set free in the world is a track titled “Nobody.” Celebrate its release at Hole in the Wall this Friday, July 22. Lainey Gonzalez will kick off the night. Tickets are $10 in advance of the show, $15 day-of.



Night Cap at the Parish - Friday, July 29

Just after the arrival of their single “Sentimental” and right before the release of a new track titled “Eileen,” rockers Night Cap will play the Parish on Friday, July 29. Singer/songwriter Angel White, who will be releasing a new song of his own on the day of the show, will open the evening. Tickets are $18.



A Kate Bush Bash at 3TEN - Saturday, July 30

Roll that newfound (or rekindled, everlasting, etc.) love of Kate Bush into a bash that will be taking place at 3TEN ACL Live on Saturday, July 30. The lineup features a slew of great locals, including Sabrina Ellis (Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog), Carrie Fussell (Calliope Musicals), Jonathan Hortsmann (Urban Heat), Kalu James (Kalu and the Electric Joint), and lots more. Tickets are $25, and all proceeds will benefit Front Steps, a non-profit that offers services that help people transition from homelessness into housing.