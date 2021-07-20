Blues on the Green brings free summer concert series back to Zilker Park

One of the Live Music Capital of the World’s longest-running and most celebrated free music series is plugging back in this summer.

A deep-rooted tradition for local music lovers, park sprawlers, and heatwave warriors, Blues on the Green, presented by Austin City Limits Radio, will celebrate its 30th year with a return of its free family- and pet-friendly concerts at Zilker Park.

The revered music series will span four dates this summer: Tuesday, July 27; Wednesday, July 28; Tuesday, August 10; and Wednesday, August 11.

Blues on the Green kicks off July 27 in true-to-Austin style with beloved blues rocker Gary Clark Jr.’s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue, featuring local stars Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Peterson Brothers Band, Kydd Jones, and Eve Monsees, as well as Cleaveland artist Suzanne Santo, and the legendary Jimmie Vaughan. This will be a full show with no opener (because — hello! — all that talent). Music starts at 8 pm.

Save some love (and perhaps your concert-hollering voice) for the next night, July 28, when West African funk and American blues converge during a performance from Kalu & The Electric Joint, and rising guitar great Mobley takes the stage. Music starts at 8 pm.

Musical lineups for the August Blues on the Green dates will be released soon.

And as if all that fantastic free music pumped out at Austin’s signature park weren’t enough to tickle your fancy, devout music lovers can also try their luck at winning a Blues on the Green VIP side stage experience. The Texas Lottery will give 10 winners and their guests the best seats in the park with exclusive access to the side stage viewing platform for all four Blues on the Green shows this summer. Register here for the chance to win the Texas Lottery Luck Happens contest.

Follow ACL Radio on social media for more info and updates about Blues on the Green.