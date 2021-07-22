The Rolling Stones get their rocks off at final tour date in Austin this fall

Hey, Austin, if this killjoy of a pandemic has left you desperate to get yer ya-ya’s out, then wild horses couldn’t drag you away from what promises to be the most legendary show to filter through town this fall.

Immortal rock icons The Rolling Stones will take shelter on the Super Stage at Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Saturday, November 20, as part of the acclaimed No Filter tour.

The Austin performance will be the final tour date of the No Filter tour, which began in 2019 and was postponed because of the pandemic. Further adding to the satisfaction, the Austin show marks the first time the band will reunite after the tour’s postponement.

Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com, and considering the first leg of the tour broke records, time may not be on your side, Stones fiends, so ride on baby.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances, and some exclusive VIP packages are available through the Stones’ website.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” says the incomparable Mick Jagger. “See you soon!”

The tour picks back up in St. Louis September 26, and Austin is just one of two Texas cities the Stones will visit as the No Filter tour wraps up; they’ll also play the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, November 2.

“We’re back on the road,” says guitar god Keith Richards. “See you there!”