MotoGP speeds to Austin for Grand Prix of the Americas race weekend

If there’s anything more entertaining to Austinites than an actual rodeo, it’s got to be the aptly described horsepower rodeo, and the world’s most ferocious motorcycle daredevils are revving up to bring their brand of a bareback riding extravaganza to America’s premier motorsport venue.

MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas will roll into Austin’s Circuit of the Americas October 1-3 for the only MotoGP race weekend to take place on American soil in 2021. Tickets are currently available through COTA.

The fastest show on two wheels is speeding toward Austin for three days of joyriding, speed-demon-driven motorcycle racing that’s sure to get your motor running.

“Austin’s long-standing motorcycle heritage, allied with COTA’s cutting-edge racing facility, ensures that audiences can expect a jam-packed weekend of world-class two-wheeled excitement on track alongside an incredible schedule of off-track entertainment to keep fans of all ages thoroughly engaged throughout this action-packed stage, hosting one of the world’s most popular racing series,” says a release about the event.

Three-day reserved-seat tickets start at $99. General admission tickets will not be offered this year. But racing fans looking to hammer down on their MotoGP experience can opt for a variety of VIP hospitality packages, which include perks like cuisine from award-winning chefs, drinks and premium bar service, and race viewing from some of the best vantage points around the circuit.



Additionally, COTA is offering a Cycle Corral package (starting at $209) for motorcycling fans that includes exclusive COTA swag, tickets in the Turn 15 or Turn 12 Grandstands, and access to the track with their own bikes.

Free motorcycle parking will also be made available at COTA for the event.