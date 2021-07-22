Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Enjoy tasty tacos and cocktails at the Austin Taco & Margarita Festival, or see Master P and friends take the stage during the No Limit Reunion Tour. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Saturday, July 24

Joy Organics Austin presents Bloom Market

Support local women-owned, queer, and nonbinary businesses when you stop by the Bloom Market hosted at Joy Organics Austin. Visitors to the pop-up event can shop handmade and artisan local goods, nosh on bites, and explore a variety of interactive vendors. For a full list of participating creatives, visit the event website page. Admission is free.

Summer Walkabout at The Yard

Head to South Austin’s The Yard for this new family-friendly walkabout. Guests can stroll through the space, checking out The Yard’s many beverage vendors — including enjoying beverages from Spokesman Coffee, St. Elmo Brewing, Vacancy Brewing, and Austin Winery — who will be pouring sips featuring the special summer ingredient: peaches. Admission to this event is free.

Austin Taco & Margarita Festival

Two of Austin’s favorite things — tacos and margaritas — come together at ACL Live. Highlights of the festival include two stages of live entertainment, various bars serving margaritas and more, and the opportunity to taste top tacos from around town. Purchase tickets on the festival website.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: The Scared Scriptless Tour

Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring their sharp-witted two-man show to the Paramount Theatre. This interactive, improvised performance will feature material based on audience suggestions and participation, for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. A limited number of tickets is still available.

No Limit Reunion Tour with Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X, Fiend, and more

Hip-hop legend Master P brings his fellow artists to Austin for a 20-year reunion tour. The performance will include a range of greatest hits from the No Limit catalog, featuring guest stars such as Mystikal, Silkk The Shocker, and more. Purchase your seats on the ticketing website.