Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Billion-dollar startup wades into new downtown campus, plus more popular stories

Billion-dollar startup wades into new downtown campus and more stories

By
Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin
A "unicorn" startup is expanding downtown. Photo by David Hensley/Getty Images

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Billion-dollar tech startup wades into downtown Austin with new campus. A "unicorn" startup — aka a company valued at over $1 billion — is investing big in its new downtown campus. Hippo is building a 40,000-square-foot campus at Fifth and Sabine streets that’s scheduled to open by the end of 2021. 

2. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Local brewery taps out due to COVID-19. A South Austin brewery is closed, citing the economic impact of the pandemic. Find out which one, plus six other tidbits from Austin's food scene this week.

3. 'World's best' peanut butter spreads from New Zealand to Austin. This is one "world's best" claim that might live up to the hype. A New Zealand-based peanut butter (that sometimes sells online for as much as $14 a jar!) is now available in Central Market. (For the record, it retails for $7.99 in the grocery store.)

4. Austin cannabis company grows with 5 new medical marijuana dispensaries. An Austin cannabis company is making moves. This month, Compassionate Cultivation, a medical marijuana dispensary, opened five new locations across the state.

5. Hotly anticipated new French restaurant destined for Hill Country town. As Dripping Springs continues to grow, so too does its restaurant scene. The latest is Le Vachera, a French brasserie with a Texas twist.

Read These Next
Nixta Taqueria Austin
8 Austin chefs shaping city's dining scene, plus more popular stories
Lagoonfest Crystal Lagoons Texas City
Texas' largest crystal lagoon, plus the week's most popular stories
Whataburger new look
Whataburger trades iconic design for modern look, plus more stories