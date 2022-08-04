Here are the top 6 things to do in Austin this weekend

The next few days are brimming with so many hot happenings that we've added a bonus event to this roundup. Cocktail competitions, Austin Pride Month, and live entertainment are all reasons to brave the heat and explore the city. Check out the top six things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, August 4

Broadway in Austin: Mean Girls

The cult-favorite movie and cultural reset of the 2000s, Mean Girls, is coming to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall with a Broadway twist. This hit musical from a team including Tina Fey will send audiences on a fetch journey through the life and trials of Cady Heron, a new student at a high school where The Plastics and Regina George rule with an iron fist. Performances are scheduled through August 7. Get ticketing information here.

Cap City Comedy Club presents Jeff Ross

Entertainer Jeff Ross comes to Austin for a weekend stint at the Cap City Comedy Club. Ross is a veteran member of the Comedy Central Roasts and has flamed celebrities like Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, and Justin Bieber with memorable zingers. Shows are scheduled through August 6.

ZaZa's Cocktail Showdown: Austin Edition

Sip and celebrate the top bartenders in Austin at fabulous and festive Hotel ZaZa Austin. Attendees will be able to sample a number of crafted cocktails, join a raffle, enjoy tunes by a DJ, and munch on light bites, all while voting on who will win the title of Best Summer Cocktail Creation. For a list of participating bartenders and more information, go to the event website. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.

Saturday, August 6

The Little Gay Shop presents ATX Pride Market

Kick off Austin Pride Month when you shop from and support more than 60 local LGBTQ+ makers and creatives at The Little Gay Shop’s ATX Pride Market. The all-day, indoor-outdoor event will transform Distribution Hall into a bustling marketplace featuring art, food, coffee, wares, and much more. The market is free and open to the public. Dogs are welcome. Masks are encouraged, but not required. For more information, check out the event website.

Leon Bridges in concert at the Moody Center

Superstar crooner Leon Bridges returns to Austin in support of his 2021 album, Gold Diggers Sound. Bridges is the voice behind hit song “Coming Home," and is known for his velvety vocals and masterful guitar skills. Little Dragon will join Bridges in concert as a special guest. Select seating is still available.

Sunday, August 7

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart returns to his live performance roots on the Moody Center stage as part of his national Reality Check tour. Best known for his many Comedy Central specials and for his appearance in films like the Jumanji series and The Secret Lives of Pets​ series, Hart is a bonafide household name. Select seating options are still available on the ticketing website.