Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

An online film festival, al fresco yoga, and a new pop-up eatery are among Austin's best weekend happenings. Check out the top five things to do, from virtual events to socially distant fun.

Thursday, August 6

Celebrate women’s suffrage with virtual discussion 19th Amendment: Past, Present, and Future

Female trailblazers and historians commemorate the centennial of the ratification of 19th Amendment with this virtual discussion. Program highlights include a panel on the evolution of the women’s suffrage movement, a keynote conversation with Nancy Pelosi, a discussion with Condoleezza Rice, and a panel featuring activists Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Abby Wambach. Registration for the virtual event, hosted in part by the LBJ Presidential Library, is free.

See the "Suffrage Now" exhibit at The Elisabet Ney Museum

Continuing the theme, this virtual exhibition reflects on the right to vote through the lens of Texas women photographers. The unique collection of images will explore the female experience, as well as historical milestones that paved the way. Featured artists will be announced on opening day, August 6, and “Suffrage Now” is on view through January 31, 2020. Access is free.

Tune into the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival

For two weekends, aGLIFF will go virtual with screenings of more than 50 features and short films. Festival highlights include a screening of House of Cardin, the Texas premiere of The Capote Tapes, and an exclusive “work in progress” showing of Women in Blue. Purchase tickets for one weekend or both on the festival website.

Friday, August 7

Chow down at the Fat City pop-up

Get your hands on the burgers at the brand-new Fat City pop-up at Yard Bar. From the team behind The Peached Tortilla, Fat City opens with family-friendly fare ranging from chicken fingers to Dreamsicle floats to beef sliderss. Fat City's open-air pop-up is open from 12-9 pm.

Sunday, August 7

Stretch and Chill at Yoga in the Yard

Find balance and get ready for a new week with a socially distant outdoor yoga class at The Far Out Lounge. Guests can enjoy an hour of yoga led by Faith Janicek, followed by a jazz brunch with live entertainment by The Watters. While admission is free, a minimum donation of $10 to the Multicultural Refugee Coalition is encouraged.