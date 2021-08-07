Home » Entertainment
Hot Headlines

Booming Austin suburb bags new Costco, plus more popular stories

Booming Austin suburb bags new Costco, plus more popular stories

By
Costco
Costco is coming to Kyle. Shutterstock

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Fast-growing Austin suburb bags new Costco warehouse store. The 'burbs are booming — this time with a growing Austin-area spot scoring its first Costco.

2. Brooklyn-born pizzeria chain bakes up first Austin restaurant. Grimaldi's is firing up its first Austin brick-and-mortar, set to open in the popular Domain Northside this fall.

3. Drive-through dinosaurs invade Austin with realistic roars and more. Made popular during the pandemic, the Jurassic Quest drive-through event will cruise into Austin for the first time.

4. These 9 top Austin chefs are boiling over with talent. As part of our annual Tastemaker Awards, we celebrate the top chefs in Austin right now. 

5. Austin officially moves back to Stage 5 risk level for COVID-19. The city has officially returned to the highest level of its COVID risk-based guidelines.

Read These Next
Tesla factory Austin
Austin's Tesla factory zooms forward, plus more popular stories
Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin
Austin home price hits record high of $575,000, plus popular stories
Austin skyline with Barton Springs Pool and Lady Bird Lake
Austin-San Antonio trail could spring $55M impact, plus more stories