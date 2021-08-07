Booming Austin suburb bags new Costco, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Fast-growing Austin suburb bags new Costco warehouse store. The 'burbs are booming — this time with a growing Austin-area spot scoring its first Costco.

2. Brooklyn-born pizzeria chain bakes up first Austin restaurant. Grimaldi's is firing up its first Austin brick-and-mortar, set to open in the popular Domain Northside this fall.

3. Drive-through dinosaurs invade Austin with realistic roars and more. Made popular during the pandemic, the Jurassic Quest drive-through event will cruise into Austin for the first time.

4. These 9 top Austin chefs are boiling over with talent. As part of our annual Tastemaker Awards, we celebrate the top chefs in Austin right now.

5. Austin officially moves back to Stage 5 risk level for COVID-19. The city has officially returned to the highest level of its COVID risk-based guidelines.