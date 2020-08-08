Austin officially pops past 1 million residents, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin officially pops onto list of U.S. cities with 1 million residents or more. The Capital City unceremoniously passed a major milestone recently: 1 million people now live here. As of July 1, Austin had 1,003,615 residents, according to a new estimate from the City of Austin.

2. Funky South Austin vintage shop opens in 10,000-square-foot space. A large (very, very large) vintage store is opening soon on South Lamar Boulevard. Pavement, a Houston export, sells vintage and new clothing, accessories, and shoes for both women and men.

3. Austin suburb faces extra economic risk due to COVID-19, says study. The coronavirus continues to impact the economy in unexpected ways. College towns across the country — including one just outside Austin — are facing financial setbacks as universities wrestle with reopening for the fall semester.

4. Chip and Joanna Gaines relaunch Fixer Upper and debut new show with Texas star. Two years after ending their smash-hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, Chip and Jo are back to show us the wonders of shiplap.

5. Austin clocks in as worst U.S. city for minimum-wage earners, says study. At Austin's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, it requires 37 hours of work each week just to afford the average $1,117-a-month rent for a one-bedroom apartment. We have to do better.