Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air

As Austin City Limits nears its fifth decade, the TV program is still building on its credibility for interesting musical taste. The first half of season 48, announced August 9, brings debuts, swan songs, and just plain good times.

This season (so far) leans toward the mellow, with a solid through line of folk sounds, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation. The music kicks off October 1, and the schedule runs through November 12, with the next seven performances (starting in January 2023) to be announced separately.

“We’re especially proud of what is truly a historic line-up for our new season, and we’re only halfway there,” said ACL executive producer since 1979, Terry Lickona. “Never before have we showcased such an amazing mix of diverse and eclectic female artists, each making their mark on contemporary music with their own unique talents. We continue our musical journey from Country to Funk, plus the return of a tried-and-true favorite.”

The lineup, with airdates (show time is 8 pm), is as follows:

Brandi Carlile — October 1

Iconic singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is loved by collaborators in folk music and is a familiar face on Billboard charts. This is her third ACL performance.

Japanese Breakfast with Arlo Parks — October 8

The band Japanese Breakfast and solo artist Arlo Parks were both nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy’s and are known for complex songwriting and immaculate production.

Sylvan Esso with Lucius — October 15

Both pop groups Sylvan Esso and Lucius have had their industry feet under them for some time by 2022, formed close to and over a decade ago. Both are a little wacky and very danceable.

Allison Russell with The Weather Station — October 22

Two critically acclaimed solo acts share the stage for an hour of moving and cinematic folk rock. This is Russell’s ACL debut, and the Weather Station played 3TEN in June.

Parker McCollum with Robert Earl Keen — October 29

Two country stars come together for a night of beginnings and ends, as Parker McCollum debuts on the ACL stage and “veteran” Robert Earl Keen prepares for retirement.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — November 5

One of country music’s most influential names, Texan, and ACL Hall of Famer Lyle Lovett returns to share his first new album in a decade.

Cimafunk and The Tribe — November 12

Cuban folk group Cimafunk and The Tribe sing in Spanish, play a multitude of Latin and American styles. Season 48 is the nine-piece band’s ACL debut.

Among many talented artists, Season 47 included lively acts like Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, and Duran Duran; it-girls Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers; and contemporary sources of Texas pride like Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, and Dayglow. Country was a driving force as usual, with Brandy Clark, Charley Crockett, and Miranda Lambert.

More information about live streams, tapings, and schedules is available on social media and acltv.com. The ACL YouTube channel houses “exclusive songs, behind-the-scenes videos and full-length artist interviews.”