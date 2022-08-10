Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront

In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.

In 2022, the Front Fest is making its grand return in its full form (after a limited celebration in 2021 at Cheer Up Charlies) from August 25 to 28. It positions itself as a closing event for Austin Pride month, enacting its mission, per a press release, of “putting women and LGBTQ+ creators of all kinds at the front.”

The festivities take place at three locations over four days: a pool party at the Line Hotel, a music showcase at Parish, a film night showcase at the Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria, and a closing party back at the Line. These are not pared down parties; FFTX is packing every minute with something to do, or at least look at.

“This year’s festival is all about abundance. After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re finally bringing our music and film showcases back in its truest form, going back to our roots with an almost entirely Austin-local lineup,” said FFTX “founding creative” and executive director Jane Hervey in the release. “We can’t wait to start a new sticky-sweet Texas summer tradition with this one.”

One of those sticky sweets is the opening pool party, with DJ sets by Lavender Thug of the always busy House of Lepore and a mini market with three Austin vendors: Lucid Voyage Boutique, Chiquita’s Clay, Ceramics by Tanya Zal. The music showcase advertises indie, pop, and R&B acts with headliners We Don’t Ride Llamas. The film showcase — the busiest day from the looks of the schedule, including Laguna Gloria tours and another popup market — highlights two films as headliners, But Humble Sinners and Moondogs. It all goes out with a bang on Sunday, with a reggaeton and perreo dance party.

That’s a lot to take in, but FFTX offers day passes as well as weekend passes, so there’s no need to commit to the whole thing at once. Donations throughout the festival, including from ticket sales, will benefit the Creative Future of Texas Fund, which FFTX uses to distribute more than $10,000 annually in micro-grants.

Tickets ($15 daily, $40 for the weekend) are available at thefrontfest.com, and can include an optional donation. FFTX is still accepting event sponsors: email hello@futurefronttexas.org.