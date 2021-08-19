Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live music, festival fun, and wall-to-wall ice cream are in your future. Dive into the sprinkle pool at the new Museum of Ice Cream or see rock legend Joan Jett play live at a local music institution. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, August 19

Chris Gethard: America’s Loosest Cannon Tour

Actor, comedian, and podcast host Chris Gethard takes to the stage at The Creek and The Cave for three consecutive nights of entertainment. Best known as the host of the “Beautiful/Anonymous” podcast and for his starring role in HBO special Career Suicide, Gethard is also an author and has released a new comedy special on Comedy Dynamics. Performances are scheduled through August 21.

Saturday, August 21

Future Front Texas presents Front Festival and Market

The former Babes Fest and craftHER Market have combined for a new community event celebrating women, nonbinary creatives, and the rebranding of Boss Babes ATX into Future Front Texas. The two-day event at Fair Market will feature pop-up shops, performances, and more activations that showcase rising Texas designers, small-business owners, and artists. For a full list of events, visit the festival website. Admission is free.

Museum of Ice Cream

Celebrate all things cold and confectionary at the new Museum of Ice Cream. The temporary space at The Domain will feature 12 installations, a 1960s retro diner serving Shirley Temple soft serve, and the debut of the Museum of Modern Ice Cream installation. Guests can also enjoy treats throughout the experience, reserve a cabana at the famous Sprinkle Pool, and take a ride on a life-size animal cookie in the Carnival Room. For more information to reserve a visit, go to the Museum of Ice Cream Website. Open through October 31.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in concert

Legendary rocker Joan Jett comes to Austin along with her band, The Blackhearts, for a performance at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. Jett’s chart-topping discography speaks for itself, spanning more than four decades, 12 albums, and hit songs like “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” A select number of tickets are still available.

Sunday, August 22

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, and more

Country music artists band together for an evening of live performances at Germania Insurance Amphitheater as part of the Outlaw Music Festival. The lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, Yola, and others. Visit the festival website for tickets. And note that proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required for entry.