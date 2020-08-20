Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A whiskey release party, sunset swim, and virtual festival are guaranteed to keep you entertained this weekend. Check out our picks for the top five things to do in Austin.

Thursday, August 20

Catch the final screening of the Bullock's Summer Family Film Series

It’s almost curtains for the family-friendly virtual summer movie series at the Bullock Texas State History Museum. The finale will feature 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Viewers can also participate in an online creative activity featuring a superhero theme. Admission is free, and the film will be available to view on the Bullock Museum YouTube channel after the livestream.

Friday, August 21

Take a socially distant stroll at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden

Austin's beloved Umlauf Sculpture Garden has reopened to the public with limited capacity and other safety measures in place. Up to 30 guests at a time are invited to stroll the garden and explore the art, while adhering to social distancing protocols. Due to limited capacity, visitors are encouraged to purchase admission online in advance.

Saturday, August 22

Get a taste of Austin's sister city, Oita Japan

Take a foodie-inspired virtual trip to Austin's sister city Oita, Japan and enjoy an afternoon full of tasty activities. Festivities include free cooking sessions, a virtual sake tasting, and more. Those interested in participating in the sake tasting can reserve a spot and secure a sake kit on the festival website.

Head to Austin Proper for a Sundown Swim

Keep cool on the Austin Proper Hotel’s luxe pool deck Saturday night with a Sundown Swim. Adults can now enjoy sunset views from the fifth-floor hotel pool while grooving to beats by Dj Mija. Cabana reservations and individual passes are available for purchase on the Austin Proper website, and Sundown Swim continues Saturdays from 7-9 pm through September 5.

Attend a whiskey pickup party

Celebrate the release of the new Distillery Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Milam & Green at this weekend's Pickup Party. Guests can swing by the distillery and purchase up to two signed bottles of the small batch bourbon. While you're there, sample new cocktail syrups and sip the distillery’s popular pecan old fashioned. Party admission is free.