Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A livestreamed musical performance, rooftop concert series, and visit to the Alamo Drafthouse are just a few of the ways to stay entertained in the days ahead. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, August 27

Austin Monthly presents Front Porch Sessions: Charley Crockett

The Front Porch Sessions continues its livestream programming with country artist Charley Crockett. Viewers can also snag a free sample kit of Still Austin Whiskey Co. available for pickup when they RSVP for the show in advance. The show will stream live at 7 pm via Austin Monthly’s Facebook page, Instagram Live, or YouTube channel. Admission to this virtual concert is free.

Friday, August 28

Head to the movies at Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse has officially reopened select Austin theaters, and you can catch a variety of new and classic screenings, including Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Matrix, The New Mutants, and more. Visit the Drafthouse website to learn about new social distancing protocols, updated food and beverage service, and other safety rules. Online streaming platform Alamo On Demand is still available for those who prefer movie night at home.

Hill Country Galleria presents Sunset Series Drive-in Concert Experience

Pull up to the Hill Country Galleria for a unique concert experience without ever leaving your vehicle. This drive-in rooftop music series will feature live performances by Black Fret artists Love & Chaos, Henry Invisible, and Darkbird. Win tickets to the event by listening to Austin City Limits Radio 97.1 FM and 93.3 STAR FM or by following Hill Country Galleria on social media. The concerts take place August 28-30. Visit the Hill Country Galleria website for more information.

Saturday, August 29

Asian American Resource Center presents "Tea & Travel": A Virtual Exhibit Reception

Virtually stamp your passport when you attend the “Tea & Travel” reception hosted by the Asian American Resource Center. During this digital experience, guests will view photography by Deleigh Hermes, Ed Malcik, and Carol Schiraldi capturing their travels through Asia while sipping tea from the comfort of home. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn more about each artist’s process and can participate in an interactive Q&A session. Register for the free event to receive the Zoom link.

Sunday, August 30

Enjoy Yoga on the Yard with Black Swan Yoga

Far Out Lounge hosts another installment of Yoga in the Yard, featuring a one-hour class followed by an ice-cold JuneShine Hard Kombucha. This week’s class also introduces the venue’s new partnership with local yoga institution Black Swan Yoga. Guests will need to bring their own yoga mats and water bottles and will be encouraged to socially distance throughout the event. Admission is free, but a minimum $10 donation is encouraged.