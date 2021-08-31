Broadway in Austin gives you a shot at presale tickets to smash hit Hamilton

Ahead of the highly anticipated Austin return of Broadway smash Hamilton in December, Texas Performing Arts is releasing tickets — and giving theater fans a shot at presale ticket access.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Austin, which is presented by Texas Performing Arts, will open single-day ticket sales to the public for the Austin run starting at 10 am on Thursday, September 9 through broadwayinaustin.com and texasperformingarts.org.

The two-week Austin engagement of Hamilton is scheduled for December 7-19 at Bass Concert Hall.

TPA notes that there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the show. Tickets range from $49-$179, with a select number of premium seats (starting at $249) also available for all performances.

Charmed Austinites, take note: There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all Hamilton performances. Watch for lottery details to be released closer to performance dates.

Hamilton fans who don’t want to take their chances can beat the ticket rush by signing up for the Broadway in Austin eClub by midnight on Friday, September 3 to get presale access before tickets become available to the general public.

The announcement comes on the heels of a July 14 release from TPA warning Hamilton fans that tickets had not yet gone on sale and to beware of fraudulent third-party ticket sellers advertising tickets they didn’t actually have and at inflated prices.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller says. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Austin engagement should be made through broadwayinaustin.com and texasperformingarts.org.”

The award-winning Hamilton — written the by now-legendary Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on Ron Chernow’s biography — features the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton told through an impactful musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway genres.

TPA notes Hamilton created a “revolutionary moment in theater,” and has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education as well.

“Welcoming Hamilton back is a spectacular way to celebrate the return of Broadway in Austin,” says Bob Bursey, executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts. “This will be the first Broadway production to visit Bass Concert Hall in 21 months. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back and kick off a great Broadway in Austin season with this history-making production.”